An In-Depth Look At The Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 7.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.99B, closed the recent trade at $71.75 per share which meant it lost -$3.51 on the day or -4.66% during that session. The OXY stock price is -7.5% off its 52-week high price of $77.13 and 66.01% above the 52-week low of $24.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.43 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Sporting -4.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the OXY stock price touched $71.75 or saw a rise of 6.98%. Year-to-date, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have moved 159.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have changed 14.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 61.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $52.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.53% from the levels at last check today.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 323.53%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.03 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.62 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.55 billion and $8.01 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.20% for the current quarter and 20.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 113.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.08%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 0.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.69% with a share float percentage of 81.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation having a total of 1,352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 158.55 million shares worth more than $11.55 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 16.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 98.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.17 billion and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.51% shares in the company for having 61.02 million shares of worth $4.44 billion while later fund manager owns 25.61 million shares of worth $1.87 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.