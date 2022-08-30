An In-Depth Look At FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE)

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28B, closed the last trade at $16.98 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 1.31% during that session. The FAZE stock price is -29.51% off its 52-week high price of $21.99 and 52.77% above the 52-week low of $8.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Sporting 1.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the FAZE stock price touched $16.98 or saw a rise of 9.1%. Year-to-date, FaZe Holdings Inc. shares have moved 67.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) have changed 29.72%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 72.04% over the past 6 months.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.11% with a share float percentage of 16.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FaZe Holdings Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cowen and Company, LLC with over 0.93 million shares worth more than $9.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Cowen and Company, LLC held 4.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Centiva Capital, LP, with the holding of over 0.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.94 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $2.11 million while later fund manager owns 55024.0 shares of worth $0.54 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.