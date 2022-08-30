Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) investors to reap big returns again

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The ASNS stock price is -200.76% off its 52-week high price of $3.94 and 8.4% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 61470.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 123.10K shares.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) trade information

Sporting -2.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the ASNS stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 7.11%. Year-to-date, Actelis Networks Inc. shares have moved -45.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) have changed -13.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 8720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) estimates and forecasts

ASNS Dividends

Actelis Networks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Actelis Networks Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.