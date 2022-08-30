A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is IN8bio Inc. (INAB)

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) has seen 33.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.41M, closed the recent trade at $3.06 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 54.54% during that session. The INAB stock price is -210.46% off its 52-week high price of $9.50 and 42.81% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IN8bio Inc. (INAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Sporting 54.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the INAB stock price touched $3.06 or saw a rise of 1.37%. Year-to-date, IN8bio Inc. shares have moved -54.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) have changed -18.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 9240.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -292.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -194.12% from the levels at last check today.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IN8bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.16%, compared to 0.70% for the industry.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.68% with a share float percentage of 25.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IN8bio Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $2.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital World Investors held 4.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 million and represent 1.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.25% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $2.66 million while later fund manager owns 77511.0 shares of worth $0.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.