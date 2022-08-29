Why Should We Buy TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Stock?

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.91M, closed the recent trade at $3.22 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 7.69% during that session. The PETZ stock price is -5738.51% off its 52-week high price of $188.00 and 47.2% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.10 million shares.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Sporting 7.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the PETZ stock price touched $3.22 or saw a rise of 10.56%. Year-to-date, TDH Holdings Inc. shares have moved -96.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) have changed 50.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.13% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.10% over the past 5 years.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.04% with a share float percentage of 1.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TDH Holdings Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 18294.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 12167.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.