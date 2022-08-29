Why Invest In BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Stock?

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) has seen 5.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.04M, closed the recent trade at $4.64 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 3.11% during that session. The BWAY stock price is -97.84% off its 52-week high price of $9.18 and 6.25% above the 52-week low of $4.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8890.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) trade information

Sporting 3.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the BWAY stock price touched $4.64 or saw a rise of 15.48%. Year-to-date, BrainsWay Ltd. shares have moved -41.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have changed -27.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 50730.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -244.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.41% from the levels at last check today.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BrainsWay Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.81%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.47 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.07 million and $5.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.90% for the current quarter and 35.50% for the next.

BWAY Dividends

BrainsWay Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.20% with a share float percentage of 41.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BrainsWay Ltd. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 1.6 million shares worth more than $13.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 9.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.22 million and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Clearwater Select Equity Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.90% shares in the company for having 0.64 million shares of worth $5.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.97 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.