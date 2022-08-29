Why Acquire Shares Of Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY)?

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.72M, closed the recent trade at $2.98 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 4.93% during that session. The UROY stock price is -99.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.95 and 29.53% above the 52-week low of $2.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 410.60K shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Sporting 4.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the UROY stock price touched $2.98 or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, Uranium Royalty Corp. shares have moved -22.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) have changed 0.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Royalty Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 25.30% for the industry.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.05% with a share float percentage of 25.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Royalty Corp. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprott Inc. with over 1.05 million shares worth more than $4.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sprott Inc. held 1.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 million and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.02% shares in the company for having 5.81 million shares of worth $23.93 million while later fund manager owns 3.87 million shares of worth $8.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.02% of company’s outstanding stock.