Why Acquire Shares Of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)?

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) has seen 3.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47B, closed the last trade at $6.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -5.60% during that session. The CANO stock price is -131.16% off its 52-week high price of $15.58 and 43.47% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Sporting -5.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the CANO stock price touched $6.74 or saw a rise of 5.87%. Year-to-date, Cano Health Inc. shares have moved -24.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have changed 6.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.43.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cano Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.19%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -600.00% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 77.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $712.61 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $715.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.50% with a share float percentage of 102.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cano Health Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 30.01 million shares worth more than $190.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.83 million and represent 6.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $34.61 million while later fund manager owns 5.4 million shares of worth $27.81 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.