When Does VTEX (VTEX) Become A Good Investment?

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) has seen 2.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $739.28M, closed the last trade at $4.14 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 6.98% during that session. The VTEX stock price is -559.9% off its 52-week high price of $27.32 and 35.75% above the 52-week low of $2.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 477.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VTEX (VTEX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Sporting 6.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the VTEX stock price touched $4.14 or saw a rise of 3.27%. Year-to-date, VTEX shares have moved -61.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) have changed 15.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -69.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.93% from current levels.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VTEX shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.33%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.00% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.24 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $30.87 million and $31.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.90% for the current quarter and 26.80% for the next.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX is expected to release its next earnings report on November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.96% with a share float percentage of 99.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VTEX having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company.