What Is So Great About 9F Inc. (JFU)?

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.42M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.84% during that session. The JFU stock price is -422.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 7.5% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 115.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9F Inc. (JFU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Sporting -0.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the JFU stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 45.21%. Year-to-date, 9F Inc. shares have moved -63.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -40.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) have changed -50.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.10 while the price target rests at a high of $9.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2175.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2175.0% from current levels.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.59% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 90.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.22%.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.91% with a share float percentage of 7.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9F Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cetera Investment Advisers, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 96290.0 shares of worth $83772.0 while later fund manager owns 89937.0 shares of worth $78245.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.