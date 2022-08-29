What Are The Chances Of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Being A Good Investment?

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $388.47M, closed the recent trade at $23.88 per share which meant it gained $3.38 on the day or 16.48% during that session. The GRIN stock price is -21.36% off its 52-week high price of $28.98 and 46.27% above the 52-week low of $12.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 266.65K shares.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

Sporting 16.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the GRIN stock price touched $23.88 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 13.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) have changed 15.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.82% from the levels at last check today.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.54% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years.

GRIN Dividends

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.36 at a share yield of 16.39%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.61% with a share float percentage of 46.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $10.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 2.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eam Global Investors Llc, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.33 million and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $2.39 million while later fund manager owns 95457.0 shares of worth $2.45 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.