Weber Inc. (WEBR): What Makes The Stock Good?

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) has seen 3.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.65B, closed the last trade at $9.34 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.52% during that session. The WEBR stock price is -97.32% off its 52-week high price of $18.43 and 38.76% above the 52-week low of $5.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Sporting 1.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the WEBR stock price touched $9.34 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, Weber Inc. shares have moved -27.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) have changed 42.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.88.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.06% over the past 6 months, compared to -24.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $534.11 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $277.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $668.91 million and $350.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.20% for the current quarter and -20.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -107.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.80%.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 1.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.44% with a share float percentage of 84.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weber Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BDT Capital Partners, LLC with over 25.56 million shares worth more than $251.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, BDT Capital Partners, LLC held 48.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.57 million and represent 4.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 0.58 million shares of worth $4.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $5.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.