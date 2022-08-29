Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Upper

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.87 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 7.36% during that session. The TMC stock price is -1668.97% off its 52-week high price of $15.39 and 9.2% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting 7.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the TMC stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc. shares have moved -61.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed -8.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TMC the metals company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.57%, compared to 18.40% for the industry.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.09% with a share float percentage of 9.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TMC the metals company Inc. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 1.78 million shares worth more than $4.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Millennium Management LLC held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., with the holding of over 1.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.1 million and represent 0.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $1.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.