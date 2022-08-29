Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $286.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.30 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 7.85% during that session. The URG stock price is -65.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 26.92% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting 7.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the URG stock price touched $1.30 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved -0.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed 0.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.56 while the price target rests at a high of $3.11. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -139.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.0% from the levels at last check today.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ur-Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.43%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37,775.00%.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.80% over the past 5 years.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.87% with a share float percentage of 43.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ur-Energy Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 20.85 million shares worth more than $26.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Alps Advisors Inc. held 9.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, with the holding of over 10.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.87 million and represent 4.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.86% shares in the company for having 10.65 million shares of worth $13.74 million while later fund manager owns 7.86 million shares of worth $10.14 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.59% of company’s outstanding stock.