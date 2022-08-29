Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.19M, closed the recent trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The SMFL stock price is -525.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 26.92% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 million shares.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Sporting -1.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the SMFL stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 8.29%. Year-to-date, Smart for Life Inc. shares have moved -80.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) have changed 8.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.71% over the past 6 months.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.81% with a share float percentage of 1.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart for Life Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82817.0 and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.