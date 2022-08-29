Small Cap Stock Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Is A Buy – Analysts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $785.38M, closed the recent trade at $4.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The GOL stock price is -88.09% off its 52-week high price of $8.37 and 38.43% above the 52-week low of $2.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Sporting -0.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the GOL stock price touched $4.45 or saw a rise of 6.51%. Year-to-date, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have moved -26.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have changed 32.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.09%, compared to 19.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.00% and 109.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 121.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $836.95 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $993.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $366.18 million and $523.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 128.60% for the current quarter and 89.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.80% over the past 5 years.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.20% with a share float percentage of 10.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with over 2.78 million shares worth more than $12.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. held 1.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.82 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and New World Fund, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.58% shares in the company for having 2.66 million shares of worth $11.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.94 million shares of worth $4.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.