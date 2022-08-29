Shares Of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Inclined 52.38% In One Month

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $482.80M, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -13.51% during that session. The SOND stock price is -466.67% off its 52-week high price of $10.88 and 53.12% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Sporting -13.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the SOND stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 16.88%. Year-to-date, Sonder Holdings Inc. shares have moved -80.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) have changed 52.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sonder Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.83%, compared to 23.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 102.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $113.52 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $133.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.77% with a share float percentage of 67.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonder Holdings Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.95 million shares worth more than $85.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 15.86 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.34 million and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Principal Small Cap Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.12% shares in the company for having 2.43 million shares of worth $5.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.33 million shares of worth $5.97 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.