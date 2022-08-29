Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Gains 18.20%, Causing Bears To Win

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.30M, closed the recent trade at $3.28 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 18.20% during that session. The SNTG stock price is -800.91% off its 52-week high price of $29.55 and 31.4% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 130.61K shares.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Sporting 18.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the SNTG stock price touched $3.28 or saw a rise of 21.9%. Year-to-date, Sentage Holdings Inc. shares have moved -54.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) have changed -9.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 23770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.21% over the past 6 months.

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.44% with a share float percentage of 1.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sentage Holdings Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 26672.0 shares worth more than $28539.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 17605.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18837.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.