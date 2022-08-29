Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) Forecast To Gain 19.1% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.13B, closed the recent trade at $68.67 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The ROKU stock price is -445.71% off its 52-week high price of $374.74 and 9.71% above the 52-week low of $62.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roku Inc. (ROKU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Sporting 0.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the ROKU stock price touched $68.67 or saw a rise of 7.59%. Year-to-date, Roku Inc. shares have moved -70.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have changed -19.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $53.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -118.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.82% from the levels at last check today.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roku Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -284.21%, compared to 16.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.80%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $702.21 million for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $917.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -190.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.00%.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.56% with a share float percentage of 73.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roku Inc. having a total of 847 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.69 million shares worth more than $728.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $691.25 million and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.57% shares in the company for having 7.93 million shares of worth $540.17 million while later fund manager owns 3.87 million shares of worth $263.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.