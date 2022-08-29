NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Investors To Make Money Again

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.28B, closed the recent trade at $14.08 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 2.03% during that session. The SMR stock price is -12.57% off its 52-week high price of $15.85 and 39.2% above the 52-week low of $8.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 805.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Sporting 2.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the SMR stock price touched $14.08 or saw a rise of 11.0%. Year-to-date, NuScale Power Corporation shares have moved 37.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) have changed 2.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -27.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.74% from the levels at last check today.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 37.72% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.10% for the industry.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.60% with a share float percentage of 98.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuScale Power Corporation having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with over 2.17 million shares worth more than $22.69 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 1.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.3 million and represent 7.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $3.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $2.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.