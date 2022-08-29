Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) has seen 17.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $337.83M, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.13% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -275.95% off its 52-week high price of $2.97 and 32.91% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Sporting -5.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the MNMD stock price touched $0.79 or saw a rise of 17.31%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have moved -42.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 14.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -786.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.87% from current levels.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.43%, compared to 0.90% for the industry.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.56% with a share float percentage of 14.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.43 million shares worth more than $18.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 6.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.82 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 2.39 million shares of worth $1.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.04 million shares of worth $1.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.