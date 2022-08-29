Lemonade Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68B, closed the last trade at $22.34 per share which meant it lost -$2.04 on the day or -8.37% during that session. The LMND stock price is -265.62% off its 52-week high price of $81.68 and 28.42% above the 52-week low of $15.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.32.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Sporting -8.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the LMND stock price touched $22.34 or saw a rise of 11.42%. Year-to-date, Lemonade Inc. shares have moved -46.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have changed 12.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.33% from current levels.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lemonade Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.34%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.70% and -38.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.7 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $26.8 million and $35.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 78.00% for the current quarter and 59.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -8.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.90%.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.98% with a share float percentage of 45.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lemonade Inc. having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 11.98 million shares worth more than $316.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Softbank Group Corporation held 19.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 5.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.44 million and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.21% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $50.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $26.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.