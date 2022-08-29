Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 3.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.10M, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -9.93% during that session. The KAVL stock price is -883.82% off its 52-week high price of $13.38 and 61.76% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Sporting -9.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the KAVL stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 24.44%. Year-to-date, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares have moved 82.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) have changed 17.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.49% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.22% with a share float percentage of 7.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.76 million shares worth more than $1.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 0.6 million shares of worth $0.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.