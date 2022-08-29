Investor Confidence Shakens After Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) Share Prices Loss -$0.49

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 12.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.51B, closed the recent trade at $4.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -11.00% during that session. The TELL stock price is -62.84% off its 52-week high price of $6.53 and 44.39% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Sporting -11.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the TELL stock price touched $4.01 or saw a rise of 18.0%. Year-to-date, Tellurian Inc. shares have moved 46.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) have changed 22.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 98.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.3.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tellurian Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.29%, compared to 33.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125.00% and 111.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 442.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.1 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $104.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.60% over the past 5 years.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.08% with a share float percentage of 53.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tellurian Inc. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.56 million shares worth more than $147.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 36.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $144.16 million and represent 8.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.30% shares in the company for having 27.12 million shares of worth $106.73 million while later fund manager owns 12.8 million shares of worth $50.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.