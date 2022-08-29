ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): Why Is The Stock Strong?

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37B, closed the recent trade at $5.95 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.02% during that session. The IMGN stock price is -30.59% off its 52-week high price of $7.77 and 47.9% above the 52-week low of $3.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Sporting 1.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the IMGN stock price touched $5.95 or saw a rise of 10.26%. Year-to-date, ImmunoGen Inc. shares have moved -20.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have changed 12.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.72% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -236.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.77% from the levels at last check today.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ImmunoGen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.88%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and -38.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.18 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $16.95 million and $9.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.50% for the current quarter and 22.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.70% over the past 5 years.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.66% with a share float percentage of 95.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunoGen Inc. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 21.74 million shares worth more than $103.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.22 million and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.36% shares in the company for having 14.03 million shares of worth $63.14 million while later fund manager owns 6.3 million shares of worth $29.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.