Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 4.69% Stock Price Incline

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $624.00M, closed the recent trade at $1.34 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.69% during that session. The GTE stock price is -60.45% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 62.69% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Sporting 4.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the GTE stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 1.47%. Year-to-date, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares have moved 68.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.71 while the price target rests at a high of $4.84. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -261.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.61% from the levels at last check today.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.25% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $110k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 206.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.30%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.74% with a share float percentage of 28.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 24.38 million shares worth more than $38.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, GMT Capital Corp held 6.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 12.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.26 million and represent 3.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 6.57 million shares of worth $10.65 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $3.11 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.