Does Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.89B, closed the recent trade at $8.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.80% during that session. The CUK stock price is -184.78% off its 52-week high price of $24.89 and 14.99% above the 52-week low of $7.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.15 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Sporting -1.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the CUK stock price touched $8.74 or saw a rise of 9.15%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & plc shares have moved -51.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) have changed 8.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.80 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -231.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.2% from the levels at last check today.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.68% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 620.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.75 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 35.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.40%.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 18 and December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.99% with a share float percentage of 16.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & plc having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristeia Capital, LLC with over 10.0 million shares worth more than $182.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Aristeia Capital, LLC held 6.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 1.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.34 million and represent 1.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $2.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $1.93 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.