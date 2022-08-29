CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 2.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $757.21M, closed the last trade at $6.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -3.17% during that session. The CTIC stock price is -21.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.80 and 77.69% above the 52-week low of $1.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.14 million shares.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Sporting -3.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the CTIC stock price touched $6.41 or saw a rise of 5.32%. Year-to-date, CTI BioPharma Corp. shares have moved 158.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have changed -0.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.99.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CTI BioPharma Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 170.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.44%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.80% and 38.50% for the next quarter.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.1 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $16 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.20% over the past 5 years.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.90% with a share float percentage of 63.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CTI BioPharma Corp. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 8.93 million shares worth more than $41.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, BVF Inc. held 8.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 7.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.35 million and represent 6.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.51% shares in the company for having 8.18 million shares of worth $48.85 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $11.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.