Could Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The CUEN stock price is -414.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 30.88% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 127.58K shares.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Sporting -0.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the CUEN stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 16.05%. Year-to-date, Cuentas Inc. shares have moved -48.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) have changed 39.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 44740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.87% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.90% over the past 5 years.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.27% with a share float percentage of 8.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cuentas Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Platform Technology Partners, with the holding of over 99709.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 11438.0 shares of worth $7518.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.