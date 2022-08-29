bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Gained 40.52% In One Month

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 5.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $473.51M, closed the last trade at $5.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -3.42% during that session. The BLUE stock price is -201.01% off its 52-week high price of $17.85 and 51.6% above the 52-week low of $2.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.82 million shares.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Sporting -3.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the BLUE stock price touched $5.93 or saw a rise of 8.06%. Year-to-date, bluebird bio Inc. shares have moved -40.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have changed 40.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that bluebird bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.60%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.40% and 64.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 699.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $680k for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $710k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.47 million and $37.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -90.90% for the current quarter and -98.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.90% over the past 5 years.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.84% with a share float percentage of 73.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with bluebird bio Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 13.15 million shares worth more than $63.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 18.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 6.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.78 million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.59% shares in the company for having 6.14 million shares of worth $22.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $9.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.