Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Shares Have Loss -33.30% Over The Past Month

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) has seen 6.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.81M, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.61% during that session. The ASTR stock price is -1344.68% off its 52-week high price of $13.58 and 3.19% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Sporting -4.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the ASTR stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 27.69%. Year-to-date, Astra Space Inc. shares have moved -86.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) have changed -33.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.70, which means that the shares’ value could drop -34.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.70 while the price target rests at a high of $0.70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 25.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.53% from current levels.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Astra Space Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.54%, compared to -2.20% for the industry.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.91 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.43% with a share float percentage of 48.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Astra Space Inc. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acme, LLC with over 29.45 million shares worth more than $113.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Acme, LLC held 14.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 17.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.25 million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.36% shares in the company for having 13.32 million shares of worth $17.31 million while later fund manager owns 3.27 million shares of worth $4.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.