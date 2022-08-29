An Analysis Of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Stock

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 2.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.59B, closed the recent trade at $14.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.15% during that session. The LYFT stock price is -289.73% off its 52-week high price of $57.68 and 19.19% above the 52-week low of $11.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Sporting -1.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the LYFT stock price touched $14.80 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Lyft Inc. shares have moved -64.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have changed 7.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $57.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -285.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.38% from the levels at last check today.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyft Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 244.00%, compared to -8.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.30%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $987.94 million for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $696.86 million and $862.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.80% for the current quarter and 30.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.80% over the past 5 years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.24% with a share float percentage of 93.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyft Inc. having a total of 707 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 50.87 million shares worth more than $1.95 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 34.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 billion and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.43% shares in the company for having 18.43 million shares of worth $325.82 million while later fund manager owns 8.28 million shares of worth $318.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.