An Analysis Of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) has a beta value of 4.46 and has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.48M, closed the last trade at $4.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -11.45% during that session. The HIVE stock price is -546.65% off its 52-week high price of $28.00 and 34.87% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Sporting -11.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the HIVE stock price touched $4.33 or saw a rise of 21.84%. Year-to-date, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -67.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) have changed 4.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.08.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -250.00%, compared to 12.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.70% over the past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.34% with a share float percentage of 10.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.19 million shares worth more than $23.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 0.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.73 million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.09% shares in the company for having 3.37 million shares of worth $24.58 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $1.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.