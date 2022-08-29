A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Arrival (ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) has seen 4.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $791.40M, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -5.65% during that session. The ARVL stock price is -1437.61% off its 52-week high price of $17.99 and 0.85% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrival (ARVL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Sporting -5.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/26/22 when the ARVL stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, Arrival shares have moved -84.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) have changed -26.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.44% over the past 6 months.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.57% with a share float percentage of 58.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arrival having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 38.14 million shares worth more than $142.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 5.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 30.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.23 million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 11.29 million shares of worth $17.84 million while later fund manager owns 5.86 million shares of worth $11.31 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.