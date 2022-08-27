Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) On Friday – Up 21.2% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.96% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the ZENV share is $20.01, that puts it down -822.12 from that peak though still a striking 21.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $98.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 156.24K shares over the past three months.

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ZENV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) trade information

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) registered a 7.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.96% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.15%, and it has moved by 1.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.02%. The short interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.42, which implies an increase of 92.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $52.13 respectively. As a result, ZENV is trading at a discount of -2302.3% off the target high and -729.49% off the low.

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zenvia Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) shares have gone down -56.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 12.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.14 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.73 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.62 million and $31.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 68.40% and then jump by 39.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -98.10% in 2022.

ZENV Dividends

Zenvia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s Major holders

Zenvia Inc. insiders own 37.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.89%, with the float percentage being 53.85%. La Financiere De L’Echiquier is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.26 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $7.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.84 million shares, is of Newfoundland Capital Management’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) shares are Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM Emerging Markets Small/Mid Cap Equity Fd and Ashmore Fds-Ashmore Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM Emerging Markets Small/Mid Cap Equity Fd owns about 23232.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17600.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.