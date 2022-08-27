Year-To-Date, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Price Has Increase 129.07%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 2409.48% or $3.18. The 52-week high for the FWBI share is $7.05, that puts it down -112.99 from that peak though still a striking 96.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $136.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.49 million shares over the past three months.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. FWBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) registered a 2409.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2409.48% in intraday trading to $3.31 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2036.86%, and it has moved by 2008.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.95%. The short interest in First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $270.00, which implies an increase of 98.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $270.00 and $270.00 respectively. As a result, FWBI is trading at a discount of -8057.1% off the target high and -8057.1% off the low.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.60% this quarter and then jump 80.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.80%. While earnings are projected to return 35.50% in 2022.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

First Wave BioPharma Inc. insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.37%, with the float percentage being 1.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 91026.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $96487.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 83254.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $16650.0.