Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Stock Jumped 13.99% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.23% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the XERS share is $3.17, that puts it down -94.48 from that peak though still a striking 23.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $234.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) registered a -5.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.23% in intraday trading to $1.63 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.39%, and it has moved by 13.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.81%. The short interest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is 9.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.34 day(s) to cover.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.30% this quarter and then jump 48.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 122.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.53 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.29 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.30%. While earnings are projected to return 27.30% in 2022.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.36%, with the float percentage being 44.56%. Stonepine Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.92 million shares (or 5.85% of all shares), a total value of $20.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.46 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 5.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.79 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $4.3 million.