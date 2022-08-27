Will Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.43% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the GREE share is $60.00, that puts it down -2190.08 from that peak though still a striking 8.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $118.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 481.78K shares over the past three months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) registered a -6.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.43% in intraday trading to $2.62 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.82%, and it has moved by -10.88% in 30 days. The short interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) is 1.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 47.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, GREE is trading at a discount of -167.18% off the target high and -14.5% off the low.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares have gone down -70.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -422.35% against 12.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 96.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.5 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -288.90% in 2022.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.62%, with the float percentage being 53.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 3.31% of all shares), a total value of $3.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $0.53 million.