Will Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.37% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the ALBO share is $37.63, that puts it down -107.79 from that peak though still a striking 7.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.83. The company’s market capitalization is $358.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 304.45K shares over the past three months.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) trade information

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) registered a -2.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.37% in intraday trading to $18.11 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.84%, and it has moved by -18.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.81%. The short interest in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.86 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Albireo Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) shares have gone down -46.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -348.59% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.20% this quarter and then drop -153.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.45 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.05 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.98 million and $3.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 276.30% and then jump by 256.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.10%. While earnings are projected to return 73.70% in 2022.

ALBO Dividends

Albireo Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s Major holders

Albireo Pharma Inc. insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.88%, with the float percentage being 94.47%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.36 million shares (or 12.19% of all shares), a total value of $70.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.36 million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $70.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 5.58% of the stock, which is worth about $21.45 million.