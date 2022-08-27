Why UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.44% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the UPH share is $5.19, that puts it down -686.36 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $104.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 384.59K shares over the past three months.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) registered a 12.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.44% in intraday trading to $0.66 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.20%, and it has moved by 15.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.57%. The short interest in UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.25, which implies an increase of 79.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, UPH is trading at a discount of -809.09% off the target high and -51.52% off the low.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UpHealth Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UpHealth Inc. (UPH) shares have gone down -71.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -800.00% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.90% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.45 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.17 million and $49.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 17.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 76.40% in 2022.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

UpHealth Inc. insiders own 59.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.71%, with the float percentage being 31.72%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.16 million shares (or 3.58% of all shares), a total value of $6.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UpHealth Inc. (UPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $1.16 million.