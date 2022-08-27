What Will Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Be Like After It Drops -117.26% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.25% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the SUNL share is $6.67, that puts it down -117.26 from that peak though still a striking 21.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $395.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 758.49K shares over the past three months.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SUNL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) registered a -5.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.25% in intraday trading to $3.07 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.95%, and it has moved by -15.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.08%. The short interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is 3.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.87 day(s) to cover.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares have gone down -21.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.94% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 126.30% this quarter and then jump 161.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.52 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.95 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -328.70% in 2022.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. insiders own 20.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.51%, with the float percentage being 91.96%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.34 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $36.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.92 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $5.31 million.