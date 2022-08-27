Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI)

During the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.56% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TMDI share is $1.78, that puts it down -270.83 from that peak though still a striking 20.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $53.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 166.17K shares over the past three months.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TMDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) registered a -6.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.56% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.22%, and it has moved by -13.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.55%. The short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 80.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, TMDI is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Titan Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) shares have gone down -19.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -150.00% against -2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -800.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -87.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -192.90% in 2022.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Titan Medical Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.28%, with the float percentage being 3.29%. Essex LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.63 million shares (or 1.47% of all shares), a total value of $0.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $87067.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 76620.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37957.0 market value.