Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR)

During the last session, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.55% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the PEAR share is $14.60, that puts it down -763.91 from that peak though still a striking 20.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.34. The company’s market capitalization is $231.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 265.26K shares over the past three months.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PEAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) registered a 16.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.55% in intraday trading to $1.69 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.46%, and it has moved by 6.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.86%. The short interest in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) is 0.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.71, which implies an increase of 70.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, PEAR is trading at a discount of -432.54% off the target high and -18.34% off the low.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pear Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) shares have gone down -64.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.68% against 11.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 405.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.24 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.23 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -462.50% in 2022.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

Pear Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 17.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.93%, with the float percentage being 84.46%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.8 million shares (or 19.41% of all shares), a total value of $135.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.63 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 13.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $94.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $1.99 million.