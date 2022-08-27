The Time To Buy Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) Is Now

During the last session, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.37% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the SRRK share is $42.54, that puts it down -369.02 from that peak though still a striking 52.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.32. The company’s market capitalization is $481.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SRRK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.04.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) registered a -2.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.37% in intraday trading to $9.07 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.92%, and it has moved by 22.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.82%. The short interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) is 2.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.17, which implies an increase of 65.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, SRRK is trading at a discount of -374.09% off the target high and -10.25% off the low.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares have gone down -47.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.36% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.80% this quarter and then jump 27.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.20% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.59 million and $4.64 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.20%. While earnings are projected to return -27.60% in 2022.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation insiders own 3.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.94%, with the float percentage being 93.17%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.73 million shares (or 16.24% of all shares), a total value of $73.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.3 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $68.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 4.37% of the stock, which is worth about $7.75 million.