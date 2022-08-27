The Time To Buy Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) Is Now

During the last session, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.81% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BOXL share is $2.72, that puts it down -331.75 from that peak though still a striking 23.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $46.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 347.87K shares over the past three months.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BOXL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) trade information

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) registered a -7.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.81% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.29%, and it has moved by 16.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.29%. The short interest in Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) is 0.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.17, which implies an increase of 80.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, BOXL is trading at a discount of -455.56% off the target high and -376.19% off the low.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boxlight Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) shares have gone down -45.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 12.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.00% this quarter and then jump 700.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.02 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.64 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $40.26 million and $61.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.20% and then jump by 45.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.80%. While earnings are projected to return 36.10% in 2022.

BOXL Dividends

Boxlight Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s Major holders

Boxlight Corporation insiders own 11.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.23%, with the float percentage being 13.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.32 million shares (or 3.53% of all shares), a total value of $2.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.84 million.