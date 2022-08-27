The Time Is Right To Purchase Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX)

During the last session, Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.24% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the SONX share is $12.24, that puts it down -1230.43 from that peak though still a striking -19.57% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $26.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 103.46K shares over the past three months.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SONX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) trade information

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) registered a -22.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.24% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.40%, and it has moved by -50.13% in 30 days. The short interest in Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.46 day(s) to cover.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonendo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonendo Inc. (SONX) shares have gone down -81.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.94% against -0.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.12 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.79 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -3.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 51.80% per annum.

SONX Dividends

Sonendo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX)’s Major holders

Sonendo Inc. insiders own 17.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.66%, with the float percentage being 73.41%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.27 million shares (or 12.37% of all shares), a total value of $13.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 million shares, is of Essex Woodlands Management Inc.’s that is approximately 7.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonendo Inc. (SONX) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $1.26 million.