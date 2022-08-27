The Meta Data Limited (NYSE: AIU) Stock Dropped -9.65% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.65% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the AIU share is $14.97, that puts it down -1353.4 from that peak though still a striking 7.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $7.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 86430.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 96.74K shares over the past three months.

Meta Data Limited (AIU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AIU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) trade information

Meta Data Limited (AIU) registered a -9.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.65% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.90%, and it has moved by -9.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.52%. The short interest in Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) is 65099.99999999999 shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $301.85, which implies an increase of 99.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $301.85 and $301.85 respectively. As a result, AIU is trading at a discount of -29205.83% off the target high and -29205.83% off the low.

Meta Data Limited (AIU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $144.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $237.35 million by the end of Aug 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $111.31 million and $155.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.60% and then jump by 52.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -565.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.14% per annum.

AIU Dividends

Meta Data Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU)’s Major holders

Meta Data Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.67%, with the float percentage being 10.67%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 2.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.