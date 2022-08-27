The Current Price For Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.91% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the LIZI share is $5.00, that puts it down -400.0 from that peak though still a striking 13.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.87. The company’s market capitalization is $50.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 277.56K shares over the past three months.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. LIZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) registered a -2.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.91% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.01%, and it has moved by -13.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.85%. The short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 50.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, LIZI is trading at a discount of -100.0% off the target high and -100.0% off the low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.34 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.67 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 52.00% in 2022.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.97%, with the float percentage being 22.01%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 100000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12605.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $14873.0.