The Current Price For InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.00% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the INM share is $2.59, that puts it down -896.15 from that peak though still a striking 3.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 242.53K shares over the past three months.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. INM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) registered a 4.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.00% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.47%, and it has moved by -30.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.93%. The short interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is 21670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.80, which implies an increase of 67.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.80 and $0.80 respectively. As a result, INM is trading at a discount of -207.69% off the target high and -207.69% off the low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) shares have gone down -74.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.21% against 11.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $750k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 34.20% in 2022.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.05%, with the float percentage being 9.12%. Two Sigma Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61741.0 shares, is of Empery Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $58203.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13905.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10706.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3000.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2828.0.