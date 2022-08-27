The $7.60 Value Of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.80% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the MRSN share is $14.80, that puts it down -94.74 from that peak though still a striking 64.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.68. The company’s market capitalization is $733.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. MRSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) registered a -3.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.80% in intraday trading to $7.60 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.60%, and it has moved by 49.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.48%. The short interest in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is 4.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 60.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, MRSN is trading at a discount of -242.11% off the target high and -84.21% off the low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares have gone up 85.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.88% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.90% this quarter and then jump 17.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19,830.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.18 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.18 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11k and $11k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19,718.20% and then jump by 19,718.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.80%. While earnings are projected to return -68.30% in 2022.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.57%, with the float percentage being 90.59%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.63 million shares (or 7.86% of all shares), a total value of $30.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.8 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $6.92 million.